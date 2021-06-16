How to get Corrupted Key Codes in Destiny 2

As Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer continues, players are diving deeper into the new activities to try and peel back the permanent night that the Vex have inflicted upon the Last City.

A new resource was introduced this week in the for of the Corrupted Key Codes. Community testing has shown that these items can drop in any PvE activity. Be it Expunge, Override, Nightfalls, or Strikes, it doesn’t really matter. All you need to do is jump in and play the game, making sure to kill enemies.

A word of warning, however. The drop rate for Corrupted Key Codes appears to be extremely low. The Corrupted Key Codes are used to unlocked Corrupted Conflux Chests in Expunge mmissions, giving players another source of loot for the season.

After farming up the Corrupted Key Code, players can load into an Expunge mission, kill the boss, and open the chest at the end. It does not appear to be possible to increase the drop rate of the Corrupted Key Code. You can, however, increase the rewards you get from the Corrupted Conflux Chests when you do finally open them.

Visit the H.E.L.M and interact with the Servitor, the upgrade your the boxes on the right. They will cost 100, 300, and 500 Decrypted Data. Depending on how close you are to affording the upgrades, it might be worth waiting to cash in your first Corrupted Key Code until you have at least the first two of them, but that is really up to you.