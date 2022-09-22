How to get Cuberry in Slime Rancher

As you expand your collection of slimes in Slime Rancher 2, adding in new varieties with different behaviors and diets, you’ll quickly find that you also need to expand the types of food you gather. Of course, it’s important to feed each slime type the foods that are within its diet, making sure carnivores have meat and herbivores have fruit and vegetables. It’s also important to learn which foods are a slime’s favorite. This means Cuberries aren’t just a good source of food, but if you use them properly they’ll also give you an edge while collecting Plorts.

Cuberry location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cuberries can be a little tricky to find, as they only seem to grow in a couple of locations around Rainbow Fields. But once you know where to find them, they don’t require any special upgrades to harvest. In our experience, the best place to find Cuberries is along the western coast of Rainbow Fields. The easiest tree to reach can be found at the location marked above, though we’ve also found some growing on a nearby cliffside. While searching for Cuberry trees, keep an eye out for the distinctive cuboid shape of their leaves, but note that the Cuberry trees that grow on high-up cliffs or mountains don’t seem to be so angular, and might be harder to identify.

What to do with Cuberries

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have a few of these oddly shaped fruits, you can feed them to any of your slimes that have fruits as a part of their diet. They’re most effective, though, when fed to Phosphor Slimes, since they’re their favorite food. This means each feeding will produce double Plorts, which is particularly valuable for making Newbucks and upgrading your gear. If you’re in regular need of Cuberries, you can also plant them in a garden to keep a steady supply of them on hand.