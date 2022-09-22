Where to find Phosphor Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

As you make your way across Rainbow Island, you will encounter countless Slimes that each possesses a different personality and requires different methods of care in Slime Rancher 2. You will find Slimes that are pink, some that have rabbit ears, and some that have wings and glow. Phosphor Slimes are slightly seethrough and have a warm glow that sets them apart from the rest of their kin. Here is where you can find Phosphor Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Phosphor Slime location in Slime Rancher 2

After starting up Slime Rancher 2, you will quickly be able to tell that Pink and Cotton Slimes are very abundant. Venture out a little farther and you will come across Tabby Slimes that look like cats. If you want to discover even more Slimes, you will want to wait until night falls upon Rainbow Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phosphor Slimes can be found in various areas but can only be found at night. You can either wait until night comes naturally or fast forward the time by going to your house and resting. You can spot a Phosphor Slime thanks to its blue coloring, wings, and soft glow. These Slimes can be found just outside of the conservatory in the Rainbow Fields section of the map.

How to care for Phosphor Slimes

Unlike the Slimes that you find at the start of the game, Phosphor Slimes can easily get over the standard walls of a corral. To help keep them contained, you will want to upgrade the walls to High Walls. This will help if you are low on Newbucks. Later on, you will also want to add an Air Net. Since Phosphor Slimes can’t survive during the daytime, you will want to equip the corral with a Solar Shield as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phosphor Slimes have a strict fruit diet. You can see their diet by hovering the reticle over them. Fruits can easily be found in trees near the conservatory but you will want to start a garden of your own to help keep Phosphor Slimes happy and well-fed.