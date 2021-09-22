How to get Dew of Repudiation in Genshin Impact

The Dew of Repudiation is an important resource in Genshin Impact. It is an ascension material that is used to level up Sangonomiya Kokomi. The Dew of Repudiation can be obtained from defeated a Lvl 30+ Hydro Hypostasis.

The Hydro Hypostasis can be found in the Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma. The Hydro Hypostasis will also drop Varunada Lazurite Slivers, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones.

The good news is that the Hydro Hypostasis is probably the easiest to beat out of all the Hypostasis bosses. Due to the Hydro nature of the creature, using Cryo, Pyro, and Electro characters is beneficial thanks to the additional damage they can cause. When the creature’s health drops low enough, three water droplets will appear, and you need to take them all out before they can converge on the boss’s location to defeat it.

In-game description

A strange water droplet left behind by the collapse of the Hydro Hypostasis. It has strong rejection properties, and this forms the basis of one of the Hydro Hypostasis’ attack patterns as well. They say that water contains memories and willpower, and that these things can grow when bodies of water meld together. However, the waves conjured by the Hydro Hypostasis are incompatible with the currents that flow above and below ground. Even if it were to flow into the surpassingly pure waters of Petrichor, this drop of water will likely resist assimilation as strongly as mercury.