Grinding out items and equipment is the game’s name in Final Fantasy XIV. You can primarily earn your best weapons and pieces of equipment by working your way through the various dungeons and raids available in the game. Following the conclusion of the Endwalker story campaign, you can begin working through the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid and battling the bosses there, eventually earning Discal Tomestones. But you need to work at earning these Tomestones. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Discal Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way you can obtain and gather up Discal Tomestones is by working your way through the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid bosses and earning the Unsung Blade of Asphodelos. You will need seven Unsung Blade of Asphodelos to receive one Discal Tomestones. Unfortunately, you can only earn one Unsung Blade of Asphodelos per week, with the weekly reset on Tuesday at 12 AM PST.

When you have enough Unsung Blade of Asphodelos on your character, head on over to Mylenie in Labyrinthos, at coordinates (X:8.4, Y:27.6), to speak with them to turn in your items. You can also find Djole in Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X:10.3, Y:9.6) to make the same offer. Both vendors should have all of the same items for sale.

You’ll be using the Discal Tomestones to offer them for weapons. Still, the vendors will not arrive two weeks after the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon has been introduced, which should be January 4, 2022.