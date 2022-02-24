How to get Empirical Evidence Pattern in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The Empirical Evidence is one of the many weapons you’ll be able to craft in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion. However, before you can begin crafting this weapon to suit your Guardian’s playstyle, you’ll need to learn this pattern, which means finding a Deepsight Resonance version. Locating these weapons can be difficult, but we can point you in the correct direction. In this guide, we cover how to get the Empirical Evidence Pattern in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen.

The Empirical Evidence Pattern can only be earned by completing a Deepsight Resonance attunement with one of these weapons. That means you’ll have to find a Deepsight Resonance drop of this weapon somewhere in Destiny 2. Essentially, we recommend working your way through any of The Witch Queen content, such as the campaign missions, the Throne World bounties or routine activities, the Alter of Reflections, the Wellspring, or other activities, such as Strikes, Gambit matches, or battling it out in the Crucible, or PsiOps Battleground missions.

These are all ways for the Empirical Evidence Deepsight Resonance weapon to drop. After you earn it, the next step is to attune with the weapon, and you can unlock the pattern after you extract the Essence from the weapon.