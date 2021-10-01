How to get firm fish filet in New World

There are numerous cooking recipes for you to learn in New World, and many of them have complicated ingredients that you need to find out in the world to bring back to a settlement. You’ll have to do a lot of exploring and increase your fishing, harvesting, and tracking trade skills to match many cooking requirements. This guide details how to find firm fish filets in New World and what types of fish you need to catch.

There is a handful of fish that have a firm fish filet. These are the more common fish you can expect to salvage and receive a firm fish filet drop.

Catfish

Cod

Halibut

Sturgeon

Any uncommon or common fish

A firm fish filet is a second tier raw foods, making it harder to find than the traditional fish filet. Any fish you salvage has a chance to drop a firm fish filet, and you’ll have a much better opportunity to receive it if it’s from an uncommon fish or better. You can increase your chances of finding a fish of this quality by using better, such as Firefly or Woodlouse qualities. We’ve found the freshwater sources are likely the best locations to find these fish, especially if you’re fishing at a hotspot.