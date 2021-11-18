How to get Fit to Print achievement in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, players have been having a hard time getting their hands on the Fit to Print achievement. The description of this 30 gamerscore reward states, “Take photos of 200 different cars for horizon promo.” However, this is not what’s required to get this pesky achievement.

The game is actually looking for you to take 50 photos of legendary cars. Therefore, we’d recommend waiting until later in the game to grab this one, as you will rack up legendary cars while progressing through the game. You can get these cars through wheelspins, super wheelspins, accolade rewards, and through buying them in the auto shop.

Once you have your fair share of legendary cars, head to the Festival Drag Strip, shown below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to start the Festival Drag Strip event, where you will choose one of your legendary cars. Once the race begins, you will hold up on the d-pad to activate photo mode and pan the camera to the front of all the cars, as shown below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, press the A button and wait for the game to count up how many vehicles you have photographed. You will now quit the race and start it up once more with another of your legendary cars. By using this method, you should be able to photograph many legendaries that you don’t own. Thankfully, the game will put other racer’s Drivatars in those vehicles, allowing you to grab up to 12 pictures instead of one. Rinse and repeat this method till the achievement pops.