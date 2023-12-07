Where To Find Loot Llamas In LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is part of the Fortnite exosystem in every way possible. It uses unique skins from Fortnite characters, has several items players know from the main game, and even throws staples the game established at launch into the mix, like Loot Llamas.

Loot Llamas have long been an iconic part of Fortnite. They appear in Battle Royale matches to shower players with loot, which may or may not give them an advantage over their opponents. In LEGO Fortnite, Loot Llamas work much the same, except the method of how players find them. They still appear randomly throughout the world, but there’s a guidance system in place to help players locate them.

How to Find Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite

To find Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite, players either need to explore the world until they find one or follow a Rainbow Butterfly until it leads them to one. Loot Llamas are randomly placed around each player’s world, so they’re difficult to track down if players aimlessly wander. However, Rainbow butterflies have a chance to lead players to treasure, and Loot Llamas are the best treasure they result in.

We found our first Loot Llama at night after we attempted to explore as much of the map as possible and ended up getting chased through the dark by Wolves and Skeletons. We entered a cave and found a new exit that led us to a cornfield. After swimming across a lake, we encountered and followed a Rainbow butterfly that took us to our Loot Llama. After discovering it, we were promptly killed by one of the Wolves we’d failed to shake.

What Do You Get From Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite?

When players find and pet Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite, they get all sorts of items. We found a few resources such as Wood and Granite, but also picked up Slurp Mushrooms and Juice. They seem to function the same way as their Battle Royale counterparts do. They’ll award a selection of items that may or may not be beneficial to the player. It all depends on how the player uses them.

For example, one of the resources we acquired was Soil, which allowed us to create a Garden and plan seeds earlier in the game than we would have been able to otherwise. The Loot Llama gave us a jump start in getting to exactly where we wanted to be, running a farm where all our villagers pick our vegetables for us.