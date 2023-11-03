How To Get Free Metro Boomin Re-OG Lobby Track in Fortnite OG Season

The iconic lobby music from Fortnite Chapter 1 is back but with a twist! While several iterations of the OG Lobby Track have made their way into Fortnite, none are quite like the Metro Boomin Re-OG Lobby Track, which players can claim for free.

Yes, you read that right. Epic Games teamed up with renowned producer and DJ Metro Boomin to bring players yet another OG Lobby Track. But unlike the other versions, players can get their hands on the Re-OG Lobby Track from Metro Boomin for free without much effort.

How To Claim Free Metro Boomin Re-OG Lobby Track

If you want to snag the Re-OG Lobby Track, complete with 808s and snares, then all you need to do is log into Fortnite anytime during the OG Season. It’s as simple as launching the game.

The player will be presented with a splash screen when entering the lobby, letting them know they’ve acquired Re-OG Track. If the screen doesn’t appear, try checking your Lobby Tracks in your locker.

Can You Stream or Record With The Re-OG Lobby Track?

Epic Games notes in a blog post that creators who are in the Support-A-Creator program will be able to host content that contains the Re-OG Lobby Track on their YouTube channel for seven days starting on November 3. They state that Takedown notifications should not occur during this time.

That said, they did warn against using the Lobby Track during streams on Twitch. “For Twitch creators streaming content featuring this Lobby Track, we cannot prevent your VODs or clips from getting flagged by third-party copyright detection systems. The general recommendation is to disable VODs/clips for the duration of the event.”

Even though the track isn’t much different from its original, apparently the use of “METRO!” and a few minor additions to the beat leave streamers at risk of VOD takedowns.