All Fortnite OG Season Weekly & Seasonal Challenges & Rewards
The Fortnite OG Season takes players back to 2018, and the event includes a set of weekly and seasonal challenges.
OG Fortnite is back, but only for a limited time. With some incredible rewards up for grabs and only a handful of weeks to collect them all, players will need to complete the OG Fortnite Weekly Challenges to rack up that XP.
While there are only four weeks during Fortnite’s OG season, players can still dive into challenges. Although Fortnite Chapter 4’s weekly & seasonal challenges have leaned into the game’s overarching lore, Fortnite OG’s challenges are as simplistic as they were back in 2018.
Here are all of the Fortnite OG Weekly & Seasonal Challenges:
Fortnite OG Hidden Gnome Quests
Fortnite OG is calling back to the Chapter 1 war between the gnomes and the teddy bears with its seasonal “secret” challenges. And if you played during the original Fortniteera, these challenges may seem familiar.
This go around, players are tasked with hiding gnome statues at several POIs and Landmarks around the Fortnite OG Map. Below is a list of all locations where gnomes will need to be placed:
- Stone Heads
- Crashed Bus
- Llama Statue
- Mines
- Drive-In
- Maze
- Lodge
- The Desert
- Dusty Divot
- Pleasant Park
Fortnite OG Season All Weekly Challenges
In addition to a season-spanning gnome challenge, players will receive a fresh set of weekly challenges. Each week, players can complete six challenges to earn XP toward their season level. Luckily, all of the challenges seem fairly rudimentary.
Fortnite OG Week 1 Challenges
- Damage Opponents With Pistols or Snipers
- Discover Names Locations
- Travel Distance While Sprinting
- Deal Damage To Opponents
- Search Chests
- Gain Shield
Fortnite OG Week 2 Challenges
- Damage Opponents With SMGs
- Thank The Bus Driver
- Travel Distance In Vehicles
- Eliminate Enemy Players
- Regain Health or Shields By Consuming Produce
- Collect Weapons of Rare or Greater Rarity
Fortnite OG Week 3 Challenges
- Damage Opponents With Shotguns
- Survive Storm Circles
- Travel Distance While Sliding or Crouched
- Damage Opponents From 30 meters or More
- Restore Health
- Hit Weak Points With Pickaxe
Fortnite OG Week 4 Challenges
- Deal Damage With Assault Rifles
- Outlast opponents
- Travel Distance At Night or Travel Distance With Pickaxe Out
- Damage Opponents within 15 meters
- Search Chest of Armmo Box within 45 Seconds of Landing in Different Matches
- Collect Ammo
Fortnite OG Hidden Battle Stars
Lastly, Hidden Battle Stars will be making a return, allowing players to earn battle pass currency without getting their hands dirty. We don’t know where they will be located just yet, but we will update this section with a map as they are discovered.