All Fortnite OG Season Weekly & Seasonal Challenges & Rewards

OG Fortnite is back, but only for a limited time. With some incredible rewards up for grabs and only a handful of weeks to collect them all, players will need to complete the OG Fortnite Weekly Challenges to rack up that XP.

While there are only four weeks during Fortnite’s OG season, players can still dive into challenges. Although Fortnite Chapter 4’s weekly & seasonal challenges have leaned into the game’s overarching lore, Fortnite OG’s challenges are as simplistic as they were back in 2018.

Here are all of the Fortnite OG Weekly & Seasonal Challenges:

Fortnite OG Hidden Gnome Quests

Fortnite OG is calling back to the Chapter 1 war between the gnomes and the teddy bears with its seasonal “secret” challenges. And if you played during the original Fortniteera, these challenges may seem familiar.

This go around, players are tasked with hiding gnome statues at several POIs and Landmarks around the Fortnite OG Map. Below is a list of all locations where gnomes will need to be placed:

Stone Heads

Crashed Bus

Llama Statue

Mines

Drive-In

Maze

Lodge

The Desert

Dusty Divot

Pleasant Park

Fortnite OG Season All Weekly Challenges

In addition to a season-spanning gnome challenge, players will receive a fresh set of weekly challenges. Each week, players can complete six challenges to earn XP toward their season level. Luckily, all of the challenges seem fairly rudimentary.

Fortnite OG Week 1 Challenges

Damage Opponents With Pistols or Snipers

Discover Names Locations

Travel Distance While Sprinting

Deal Damage To Opponents

Search Chests

Gain Shield

Fortnite OG Week 2 Challenges

Damage Opponents With SMGs

Thank The Bus Driver

Travel Distance In Vehicles

Eliminate Enemy Players

Regain Health or Shields By Consuming Produce

Collect Weapons of Rare or Greater Rarity

Fortnite OG Week 3 Challenges

Damage Opponents With Shotguns

Survive Storm Circles

Travel Distance While Sliding or Crouched

Damage Opponents From 30 meters or More

Restore Health

Hit Weak Points With Pickaxe

Fortnite OG Week 4 Challenges

Deal Damage With Assault Rifles

Outlast opponents

Travel Distance At Night or Travel Distance With Pickaxe Out

Damage Opponents within 15 meters

Search Chest of Armmo Box within 45 Seconds of Landing in Different Matches

Collect Ammo

Fortnite OG Hidden Battle Stars

Lastly, Hidden Battle Stars will be making a return, allowing players to earn battle pass currency without getting their hands dirty. We don’t know where they will be located just yet, but we will update this section with a map as they are discovered.