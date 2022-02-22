How to get Grand Overture in Destiny 2

The Grand Overture is the Season 16 exotic weapon for Destiny 2. It’s an exclusive item that every Destiny 2 player can unlock, but you might be able to receive it sooner than others, depending on your overall playstyle and how you proceed through the story. In this guide, we detail how to get the Grand Overture in Destiny 2 and the quickest way to unlock it in the game.

The Grand Overture is an exotic Machine Gun, which you can receive on the first level of season 16, the Season of the Risen, season pass. If you want to unlock it immediately, you will need to make sure you grab the premium version of the Season 16 pass, which costs 1,000 Silver. For those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll be able to grab it immediately by going to the Season Pass tab on your menu and holding the weapon.

However, if you did not purchase the Season 16 pass and instead go through the free track, you can still unlock this exotic weapon. The process to do this takes much longer, though. When you’re working your way through the free track of the Season 16 pass, you’ll have to wait until you reach level 35 on the path to grab the weapon. The best way to level up your Season Pass is to complete bounties, dailies, weekly activities, and a variety of other activities awaiting you in Destiny 2.