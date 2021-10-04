Catching Pokémon in Pokémon Go is an easy process to understand. Taking out the battles needed from the mainline games and letting mobile users flick their Pokéballs at the target makes it quick to pull off for anyone. To add a little bit of challenge to the mix, though, not only will you need to be accurate with your throws, you can get some nice bonuses for timing your throws correctly. Doing so may result in a message from the game saying Great! Not only does this give you a better chance of catching the Pokémon, but you will get a little extra experience for your trainer level. Here is how to get Great Throws in Pokémon Go.

When you start an encounter with a wild Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you will see two circles over the monster, a white stationary one and a colored one that continually shrinks before starting over. If that colored line is green, then the Pokémon is expected to be easy to catch. From there, yellow means medium chance to catch, orange means small chance, and red represents very small chance to catch.

To get a Great Throw, you will need to hit the moving circle on the Pokémon when it is halfway through its cycle. While doing this with a curve throw will make the benefits even better, you can do this with straight throws if you are trying to complete a research task that wants you to pull off multiple Great Throws in a row.

Remember that Great Throws do not mean you will automatically catch a Pokémon; it will only help the chances and give you extra experience. We think going for Great Throws regularly is a good process to help make yourself more comfortable with the timing mechanic in Pokémon Go. Of course, the Pokémon may still move around and everything, but focusing on Great Throws is a good way to work yourself up to the next level: Excellent Throws.