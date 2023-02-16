How to get Green Rising Penstemons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The flowers found throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley, which have often flown under the radar, have now become an important part of player progression due to their inclusion in Olaf’s questline. Green Rising Penstemons in particular have risen in popularity since it’s required in completing one of the missions for the Valley’s favorite snowman. If you’re having trouble locating it, then we’ve covered everything you’ll need to know below.

Related: Where to find Citrine and Shiny Citrine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Where to find Green Rising Penstemons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be able to find Green Rising Penstemons scattered throughout the grounds of the Peaceful Meadow biome. Since this area is immediately unlocked during the beginning of the game, you can easily head over to it in order to acquire the flower you need.

It’s worth noting, though, that Green Rising Penstemons aren’t the only flowers that grow in the Peaceful Meadow. White, Red, and Yellow Daisies can also be found sprouting within the area so you may have to do a bit of searching before you actually locate the item required for Olaf’s quest.

Related: How to find the Secret Door during the Great Blizzard quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In our case, we were able to find a Green Rising Penstemon blooming near Merlin’s House. You can also check the area near Goofy’s Stall or the section beside Goofy’s House as well. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the spawn rates for flowers within the game is completely random so it may not always appear in the same locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve been walking all throughout Peaceful Meadow and are still having trouble finding one, we recommend making use of the game’s Furniture Mode so you can get a better view of the surrounding area. Just remember not to move anything since it may break your game temporarily.