Gripgel is a crafting material in Final Fantasy XIV; it will be instrumental if you want to upgrade a character’s equipment to a specific level to prepare them for more difficult content. However, how you go about tracking down this resource happens in a particular way. Unlike the other resources you can find while exploring the world, Gripgel comes from a specific vendor. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Gripgel in Final Fantasy XIV

The way you go about collecting Gripgel comes down to earning enough White Crafters’ Scrip. You can obtain White Crafters’ Scrip by unlocking the Collectables in Radz-at-Han and turning in Collectable items to the Collectable Appraiser. The Appraiser will reward you for any valuable items you have to offer. Alternatively, you can make your way to Old Sharlayan, to the Stadium on the east side of the map, and complete multiple sidequests that have to do with the various Crafting and Gathering professions in Final Fantasy XIV.

When you have enough White Crafters’ Scrip, make your way over to any Scrip Exchange vendors you can find in Final Fantasy XIV. You can find one in Ul’dah- Steps of Thal, Rhalgr’s Reach, The Ruby Sea, Eulmore, The Crystarium, Radz-at-Han, Il Mheg, Old Sharlayan, and any other prominent location with players can exchange goods in Final Fantasy XIV. These vendors will be offering Gripgel for 500 White Crafters’ Scrip.

Alternatively, for any player who does not have a crafting profession on their character, you will need to visit the market board on your server. Gripgel will likely be offered by any character who wants to make money, but these offers will probably cost a good amount of Gil. The price will vary on your server.