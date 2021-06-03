How to get Helen Operative in Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion Update 4.5 brought a lot of new content to the game, including a new Tactical Op, Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead for PC, and the promise of a new Operative. Helen was slated to arrive in Watch Dogs: Legion next week on June 15. However, it’s now been confirmed that she is already available in the game. This guide covers how you can pick her up and start liberating London with her immediately.

Step 1: Acquire Helen

The first thing you need to do is add Helen to your roster of Operatives. If you’ve already got the maximum number, you’ll need to let one go before you can acquire her. If you’ve got space, though, she’ll be added directly to your team once you’ve been through this initial process.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Navigate to the in-game store through the menu. You need to open the Operatives menu, which is on the right-hand side at the top. Once opened, you’ll see Helen included in the list of available Operatives. She’s free for everyone, so all you need to do is purchase her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Swap to Helen

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve purchased Helen, you need to swap to her. You’ll be able to see her in your team once the purchase is complete. She has the following perks.

Fast Hacking – Short hack cooldowns

– Short hack cooldowns Bogen 25 – Personal vehicle

– Personal vehicle Low Mobility – No cover or sprint options

Helen is a retiree, but that doesn’t mean she can’t help DedSec fight back against Albion. After her son refused to help the group, she thought she’d put her skills as an ex-police engineer to use. In our brief time testing her out, we found that her lack of mobility wasn’t a problem. She’s just as lethal as any Operator with a firearm, and she’s got a mean slap on her. Her personal vehicle is the real highlight, though, particularly with the right paint job.