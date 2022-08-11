How to get Holy Talisman Pieces in Cult of the Lamb

Holy Talisman Pieces are a rare item to find in Cult of the Lamb. These are helpful to you as they will unlock Fleeces for your character, the Lamb. These Fleeces provide you unique bonuses as you play through the game, and they’re critical to switching up your playstyle while you play. This guide covers how you can go about getting Holy Talisman Pieces in Cult of the Lamb.

Where to find Holy Talisman Pieces in Cult of the Lamb

The Holy Talisman Pieces are available by completing side quests you collect as you progress through the game. You will receive these side quests by speaking with the many NPCs you encounter as you explore each other. Finding them can be challenging as they typically appear in-between areas controlled by the four Bishops. You may want to return to these regions even after defeating the Bishop to ensure you’ve found every available one. When you receive a side quest, we encourage you to go out of your way to fulfill their requirements.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon completing a side quest, there’s a chance the character will reward you with a Holy Talisman Piece. You will need four pieces to complete an entire Holy Talisman. Upon doing so, you will unlock the chance to add more Fleece to your collection of options, which give you different bonuses based on which one you will use. You can use the Holy Talisman at your Cult when you return to your Church. From here, you can visit the Crown tab while reading your holy book and select the Fleece you want to unlock.

There are a handful of Fleeces to pick from, each with a buff and a debuff attached to them. You will want to consider which ones you prefer to use based on your playstyle and how you play the game.