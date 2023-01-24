You will find yourself completing a lot of side content in Forspoken. These tasks, labeled as detours in the game, will have you exploring caves, searching through guild halls, and scaling mountains to reach monuments. Down in the land known as Praenost, you can find the Kloros Guild. This large tower is surrounded by Nightmare clouds but no enemies appear. This guide will show you how to get into the Kloros Guild in Forspoken.

How to access the Kloros Guild in Forspoken

To find the Kloros Guild, you first need to head south of Cipal to the area called Middle Praenost. The Kloros Guild can be found to the southwest of Middle Praenost: Nothern Belfry. Check the map below for the exact location of the guild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the guild, you will see a Nightmare cloud appear but no Nightmares will show up. This is because they are inside the guild building. Unfortunately, you can’t just walk into the guild, you need to find an alternate route. To access the guild, take a look at the rock towers to the left of the entrance. You will need to climb those. You won’t be able to do this right away. Before you can climb them, you will need access to the Zip spell that allows you to pull yourself to nearby ledges and walls. If you don’t have it unlocked, come back after you have defeated Tanta Sila.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path above to the tower that matches the height of the door on the side of the guild building. Once you reach the tallest rock pillar, jump from there to the balcony where the door is. You will need to use the Zip spell to reach the ledge. You can also use the Float spell if you are nearing the end of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get into the building, make your way to the bottom floor to find the Nightmare that prevented you from opening the door. Once the Nightmare is destroyed, you can open the door to leave.