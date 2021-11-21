How to get Lake Valor entrance in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When you and Professor Rowan feel a massive earthquake while in, you’re forced to go and investigate what’s happening, it turns out that Team Galactic is attempting to steal the Lake Spirit Pokémon, and it’s a race against time to get there as quickly as you can. Here’s what you need to know about finding the Lake Valor entrance in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The quickest way to reach this point is to use your Fly HM to make it over to Veilstone City and proceed down Route 214. You’ve likely been down this way before, so you may encounter a handful of trainers you met before. If you battled them, you don’t have to worry about a rematch, but if you missed them, you’ll have to stop and fight against their Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your goal is to reach the area right before you arrive at the Hotel Grand Lake. If you remember, there were a pair of Team Galactic grunts standing in front of an entrance to the left. You can now enter this area and make your way over to Lake Valor. Here, you can see what Team Galactic has been up to and try to stop them before it’s too late.