How to get Livestock Upgrade Parts in The Sims 4

You’ll be adding several livestock buildings to your home in The Sims 4 for the Cottage Living expansion pack, taking care of cows, llamas, and chickens to make sure they have a good home with you. To make your life easier, you’ll have a chance to upgrade these buildings, but they require Livestock Upgrade Parts. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to get Livestock Upgrade Parts, improving your home and your animal’s stay on your farm.

We’ve found that the best way to receive Livestock Upgrade Parts is to visit important characters in Henford-on-Bagley and speak to them if they need any errands to complete. If you haven’t already spoken to them, most characters will have a handful of tasks they want you to do, from having heart-to-heart conversations with important figures in the town or picking up ingredients that you can grow in your garden or purchase from the store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, not every errand task that you complete is going to reward you with Livestock Upgrade Parts. Therefore, you want to make sure that you read the task’s description, and you see that the reward will be Livestock Upgrade Parts. If you don’t see that, you won’t receive it when you turn the task in for your neighbor.

You’ll want to make sure you visit neighbors often in your neighborhood or seek them out during the many fairs that can happen in Henford-on-Bagley. These weekly fairs are a good opportunity to meet your neighbors and learn if they might need anything done.