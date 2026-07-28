Lineage Piece Trait Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

Traits are a crucial piece of your build in Lineage Piece, providing some of the strongest stat bonuses in the entire game. Obtaining the best traits requires thousands of rerolls, and that’s why you must focus only on the best ones. In our Lineage Piece trait tier list below, we will explain what the best traits are, their pros and cons, how to get trait rerolls, and all the other information that will help you while rerolling.

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Lineage Piece Traits Tier List

Image by Gamepur

In the image above, you can find our tier list of all traits in Lineage Piece right now. Generally, the higher the rarity, the better a trait is, with the difference in DPS becoming very small between the highest-rarity traits.

Note that some traits that are suboptimal for most builds can be the best option for yours. For example, if you don’t have enough Crit Chance, The Disgraced One will give you less total DPS compared to Time Breaker. Also, if you don’t need CD and want as much DMG as possible to one-shot stuff, then even World’s Betrayer becomes viable. Information about each trait’s pros and cons is outlined in the section below.

IMPORTANT: If you already have enough Cooldown Decrease and long enough skill animations to permanently spam skills, more Cooldown Decrease won’t give you more DPS. In that situation, it’s much better to go for traits with higher Damage Increase.

S Tier – Best Traits in Lineage Piece

Trait Effects Pros & Cons The Ruler of Death +120% Damage Increase

+65% Max Health

-30% Cooldown Decrease + Has the highest DPS potential on builds with long cooldowns

+ The strongest overall trait in Lineage Piece right now The Flawless Human +145% Damage Increase

-17.5% Cooldown Decrease

+60% Max Health + Has the highest DMG increase stat out of all traits

+ Meta for all builds with already low cooldowns Lord of the Mysteries +110% Damage Increase

+80% Max Health

-25% Cooldown Decrease + One of the best traits in the game

– Of the best traits, this one has the lowest DPS

A Tier Traits

Trait Effects Pros & Cons The Disgraced One +45% Damage Increase

-15% Cooldown Decrease

+20% Crit Damage + Crit Damage is a very valuable stat

+ Has the highest DPS potential of all the Mythic traits

– Not an optimal choice before you stack enough Crit Chance Time Breaker +40% Damage Increase

-25% Cooldown Decrease + High cooldown reduction is amazing for builds with long CDs

+ Comparable DPS increase to The Disgraced One

– Loses value if your cast animations are long and CDs low The Honored One +55% Damage Increase

+35% Max Health

-10% Cooldown Decrease + Provides a decent all-around bonus to the most important stats

– Max Health isn’t as useful as offensive stats later on World’s Betrayer +75% Damage Increase

+10% Max Health

+25% Cooldown Increase + Has the highest Damage Increase stat among Mythic traits

+ Works well for certain farming/one-shot builds

– Increases your cooldowns, which is detrimental for most builds

B Tier Traits

Trait Effects Pros & Cons Adaptation Genius +45% Damage Increase

+25% Max Health

-5% Cooldown Decrease + Gives the highest DPS increase out of all low-rarity taits

+ Almost as strong as The Honored One and World’s Betrayer

– Can’t compare to the best Mythic traits Paragon Genius +35% Damage Increase

+45% Max Health + Decent DMG and HP buffs make it excellent early on

– Much worse regarding DPS compared to Adaptation Genius True Balance +25% Damage Increase

+25% Max Health + The best trait below Legendary rarity

+ Very good for hitting one-shot breakpoints while leveling

– Can’t compare to higher-rarity traits

C Tier Traits

Trait Effects Pros & Cons Quickened Mind +10% Damage Increase

-10% Cooldown Decrease + Decent DPS increase, especially if you have long cooldowns

– True Balance provides a better bonus for the early game Adept +15% Damage Increase

-5% Cooldown Decrease + Almost as good, if not better than Quickened Mind

+ Good reroll target if you have very few trait rerolls

– Useless compared to the Legendary traits

D Tier Traits

Trait Effects Pros & Cons Vanguard +10% Damage Increase

+20% Max Health + The extra Max HP can be useful for survival early on

– Weak compared to Adept and Quickened Mind Strong 10% Damage Increase + Basically as good as Vanguard

– Still one of the worst traits in the game Trained +5% Damage Increase

+5% Max Health – By far the worst trait in Lineage Piece

– Meaningless bonuses compared to other traits

How to Get Traits in Lineage Piece

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You can get traits in Lineage Piece by rerolling at the Traits NPC in Lineage Town (use the pink teleport machines at the docks to get there). To reroll, you’ll need Trait Reroll tokens, which you can obtain by claiming daily rewards, killing bosses, clearing various game modes, etc.

PRO TIP: The best way to farm Trait Rerolls is to AFK farm with Tiny Task or similar software the Monkeys (Lv. 250) at Deeproot Jungle (2nd area). If you have enough CD reduction and a spammable AoE spell, you can get 500+ Trait Rerolls per hour.

Lineage Piece Trait Tier List FAQ

What is the best trait in Lineage Piece? The best traits in Lineage Piece are The Ruler of Death and The Flawless Human. Which one you go for depends on whether or not you already have enough Cooldown Decrease from other sources.

What are the best Mythic traits? The best Mythic traits are The Disgraced One and Time Breaker. World’s Betrayer can also be a viable choice, though you’ll need to get enough Cooldown Decrease from other sources to hit your skill CD breakpoints.

What is the best trait below Mythic rarity? By far the best trait below Mythic rarity is Adaptation Genius, as it gives you the highest DPS increase. HP isn’t as important, making Paragon Core slightly worse.

That does it for our Lineage Piece trait tier list. With all the info above, you’ll be able to optimize your build and make your progression as fast as possible! For more useful guides, including our Lineage Piece fruit tier list, check out the Roblox section here on Gamepur.

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