Lineage Piece Fruit Tier List [Solemn Lament Update]

Learn what the best fruits are, how to get them, whether to even use them, and more, with our Lineage Piece fruits tier list!

Fruits (powers) are a core part of your gear in Lineage Piece, providing you with several abilities that can be especially useful for leveling up early on. In our Lineage Piece fruits tier list below, we will cover all the fruits in the game right now, which ones are the best to use, where to get fruits, and other fruit-related tips and tricks.

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Lineage Piece Fruits Tier List – All Powers Ranked

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In the image above, you can find the tier list of fruits in Lineage Piece. There are only 4 fruits (Light, Quake, Flame, and Bomb) in the game right now, and they are all fairly weak compared to end-game weapons and combat styles. Still, because they are very easy to obtain, they are a solid choice for the early game, especially if you don’t have AoE in your kit.

Light is the best, as it’s the only fruit that has flight and its damage and AoE are better or at least even to that of other fruits. Quake and Flame are easy to obtain and are good for farming mobs. Avoid Bomb, as it has weak AoE and damage. More details about each fruit and how to get them are further below.

S Tier Fruits

Fruit Pros & Cons Roll Chance Light + Is the only fruit in Lineage Piece with flight

+ Has 3 skills that all have high damage and AoE

+ The best fruit you can get to speedrun through the early game

– Requires a lot of rerolls to obtain 2%

A Tier Fruits

Fruit Pros & Cons Roll Chance Quake + Has a skill with massive AoE, allowing for fast mob farming

+ Much easier to obtain than the Light fruit

– Doesn’t have flight and has fairly long cooldowns 10% Flame + Has a skill with large AoE and very good damage

+ The best budget fruit if you don’t want to reroll too many times

– Can’t compare in damage and AoE to Quake and Light 24%

B Tier Fruits

Fruit Pros & Cons Roll Chance Bomb + Extremely easy to obtain

– Very small AoE on all skills makes it worse than most early-game weapons

– By far the worst fruit in Lineage Piece 61%

How to Get Fruits in Lineage Piece

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You can get a fruits (powers) in Lineage Piece by rolling at the Random Fruit vendor NPCs for 25,000 Coins or 250 Gems. Both of the Random Fruit vendor NPCs are located in Lineage Town. Use one of the Pink portals at the docks of every island to teleport to Lineage Town.

Lineage Piece Fruit Tier List FAQ

Are fruits even worth using? Fruits are only worth using for leveling, as they get outscaled by weapons and combat styles once you get some of the best traits, races, accessories, etc. The only fruit that has any value later on is Light, as the flight it provides is a nice quality-of-life skill.

What is the best fruit in Lineage Piece? The best fruit in Lineage Piece is Light. It has excellent damage and AoE, as well as flight.

How much money should you spend rolling your first fruit? You’ll want to reroll 10-15 times at most while getting your first fruit, and if you get Quake, it’s often best to stop there. Make sure to use Coins for rerolls and not Gems.

That covers all you need to know regarding fruits in Lineage Piece. If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out all the other content we have in the Roblox section here on Gamepur. Also, bookmark this post to stay up to date in case new fruits get added to the game.

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