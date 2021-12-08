How to get Moonward Gear in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

After completing the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion’s Main Scenario quests, you’ll be able to explore the more challenging content of the game. You can complete level 90 dungeons, work towards the more difficult trials, and plan out how you’re going to tackle the upcoming challenges in Final Fantasy XIV, such as the Pandæmonium eight-person raid. Before you reach this point, you want to start working on earning your Tomestone gear, namely the Mondward items. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Moonward Gear in Final Fantasy XIV.

Before you can think about working on your Moonward gear, you need to complete the Endwalker Main Scenario questline and beat the main story. While at level 90, you can begin working on earning Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism by completing various pieces of level 90 content.

After you’ve done this, you’ll also want to speak with Jammingway and a Panic-stricken Lopporit. You can find them at coordinates (X:11.0, Y:13.7) and (X:11.7, Y:11.4) in Old Sharlayan, respectively. These quests unlock the level 90 dungeons Stigma Dreamscape and Smileton, respectively. After you finish those, you’ll unlock the level 90 Expert Duty Roulette, netting you a bonus amount of Aphorism tomestones each day.

When you have enough Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism, head over to Radz-at-Han and speak with the trader named Cihanti at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.4). You’ll be able to exchange all of your Aphorism tomestones with them for your Moonward gear.