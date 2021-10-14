How to get more profile photos in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

When you play an online battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, one of the first things your opponent will see is your profile photo. In the “Slayer ID” menu within VS Mode and Online Battle, layers can pick up to ten profile photos for the game to randomly select ahead of a battle. But how do you get more profile photos in the first place?

You can unlock profile photos when you achieve certain accomplishments in Story Mode. However, not all these accomplishments are straightforward, and some might require multiple attempts or a targeted approach. Many profile photos are rewarded for getting a certain rank, usually S rank, in a specific battle.

Under ” Rewards ” in the main menu, you can check the conditions for gaining all profile photos, battle stages, quotes, attire, etc. You’ll see the rewards separated by Story Mode chapter. The boards will make clear which rewards you haven’t yet reaped for a particular chapter. A tag icon signifies profile photo rewards. If you hover over a blank space, the condition for the rewards will appear at the bottom of the screen.

You can also buy any reward with Kimetsu points you’ve accrued from playing the game. You can purchase profile photos with just 300 Kimetsu points, so they’re relatively easy to accrue.