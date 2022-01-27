There are several gifts you can receive in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These items are based on the type of pre-order bonuses you provided to you, given the retailer you reached out to before grabbing the game. These gifts will go straight onto your account that you can use early on during your adventure. In this guide, we cover how to get Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You won’t be able to grab your Mystery Gift rewards in the game immediately. Instead, you’ll need to wait until you complete the fifth mission in the game’s story. After you reach this point, the Mystery Gift system will unlock for you, granting you access to your pre-order rewards. These rewards are not critical to your Pokémon adventure. Instead, they are purely cosmetic and give you unique details to add to your trainer to make them stand out as they explore the Hisui region. You will need to be connected to the internet to receive these rewards, though.

When you’re ready, click on the d-pad of your Nintendo Switch, and cycle to the wireless tab on your above screen. After reaching this party, you’ll find the Mystery Gift menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who received the Baneful Fox and Growlithe Kimono set through the Mystery Gift system, you have until May 9 to ensure you grab these items. If you do not, they will no longer be available. We recommend grabbing them as soon as you complete mission five and continue your adventure, even if you do not plan on wearing them.