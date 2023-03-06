How to get Necrotic Grip in Destiny 2

Necrotic Grip is an Exotic Gauntlet added to Destiny 2 with the Beyond Light expansion. It has an interesting perk that makes it beneficial for most builds, regardless of what weapons you’re using. This guide explains how to get Necrotic Grip so you can start playing with it as soon as possible.

How do you get Necrotic Grip?

Image via Bungie

The only way to get Necrotic Grip is by farming Lost Sectors on Master or Solo Legend difficulty. If you’re unsure which Lost Sector is currently in rotation, you can check on a site such as TodayinDestiny to see where you need to go if you want to try to farm for an Exotic and which ones are on offer. At the time of writing, for example, Necrotic Grip is not in the loot pool, but it will be at some point in the future, which is when you’ll need to strike to get it.

How to make a Necrotic Grip build

Screenshot by Gamepur

Necrotic Grip is a Warlock Exotic, so if you’re making a build for it, you’re basic it around your Warlock Guardian. We recommend using Strand as a Subclass with it because you’ve got more scope for dealing damage over time and pinning enemies in place than you do with any other Subclass. Arcane Needle is a good melee attack to use because it can deal damage from afar that keeps on going if you get it right. This blends with your poison build, though it won’t add to that poison damage you can deal. Finally, use the Osteo Striga Exotic SMG if you want the ultimate poison build. The weapon tracks your target and fires toxic projectiles at them. If you can get a melee hit in before firing, you’re going to be dealing a huge amount of toxic damage, making very short work of pretty much everything around you.

What is Necrotic Grip?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Necrotic Grip is an Exotic Gauntlet in Destiny with the perk Grasp of the Devourer. This damages your opponents by poisoning them once you attack them with a melee attack. If you hit an enemy and then kill them, you’ll spread the poison and keep spreading it further if you kill all of them. This means you can pretty much devastate any group of enemies, other players or aliens, when they bunch up.