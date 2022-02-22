How to get the Osteo Striga Exotic in Destiny 2

The Osteo Striga is a new Exotic SMG that was added to Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen expansion. It is a strange weapon, firing a toxic burst at enemies that will help to clear out large groups of low-level enemies with ease.

How to get the Osteo Striga

To get the Osteo Striga, players can purchase the Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen expansion. This will allow them to automatically unlock the Osteo Striga, its Catalyst, and an Exotic Ornament for it when they hit a certain point in the campaign.

Everyone else will need to gather up all the components and take advantage of the game’s new crafting mechanics to be able to build it and complete a related quest.

As soon as we have the exact details on how to get this weapon for both Deluxe owners and other players, we will update this guide.