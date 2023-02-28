All Region Chest locations in Neomuna in Destiny 2

There are nine Region Chests for you to find exploring Neomuna in Destiny 2. These regional chests contain helpful loot that you can find to bolster your gear, and you’ll need to track them down if you want to complete the From Zero quest you receive from Nimbus. Although these region chests are listed on your map, tracking them down is difficult. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Region Chest locations on Neomuna in Destiny 2.

Where to find all Region Chests on Neomuna in Destiny 2

There are three different sectors on Neomuna, with three region chests within each.

All region chests in Zephyr Concourse

You can find three region chests in the Zephyr Concourse.

You can find the first region chest close to the entrance of the Zephyr Concourse region. When you arrive, reach the right, jump onto the window, and then jump across the street. You’ll find the chest on top of the roof.

To the southwest of this sector, the second region chest is a little tougher to find. It’s stuck inside a building. Rather than going up, you need to go down and go below it. There will be an area with a broken window, and this will lead you directly to this chest.

The last chest is on the district’s southeast before you go too far south. You want to reach the guard rail on the left side and look across the way. You’ll see a platform you can get, which will take you to an area with multiple open rooms with windows. On the lower site, you’ll find the final region chest for this district.

All region chests in Ahimsa Park

You’ll find another three region chests in the Ahimsa Park district. This will be on the east side of Neomuna.

You can find the first region chest in the northern area of Ahimsa Park. You’ll want to go to where the chest icon is on the map and then go to the right. You’ll reach a ramp leading to the chest further to the east, but you need to stop and look over the side. You should see a pathway that leads below, and you can find the region chest in this underground cave.

The next region’s chest is too far away. Go back up the ramp, and you should see a large, rainbow-like rock sticking out of the ground against a large building. Proceed forward, and you’ll discover a small cave leading down into a cavern with the region chest inside it.

The final chest is to the south before you go to Límíng Harbor. You’ll want to stand atop a rock next to a building close to the region chest and look for a small siding area you can jump onto. You can reach it and head to the far side, where you can jump onto a slanted window around the corner to the left. The region chest will be on the corner, further down.

All region chests in Límíng Harbor

The final three chests are in the Límíng Harbor district, far south of Neomuna.

The first chest to the north of this district will have a large, spinning fan where you can find the region chest on a platform. You’ll want to stand on top of the crates to the right of it, and time you jump to make it through these slow-moving blades.

The next region chest you can find, directly south in this district, will be inside a building. When you reach the region chest marker on the map, look up; it will be on the third platform. You want to get the platform overlooking the area leading to the Radiosonde region of Neomuna, and then you can reach it.

The final region chest on Neomuna in this district will be on the southeast side of the area. It is a platforming chest, so it might take time to complete. The first platform will have you jumping on multiple green platforms, and then when you reach the final one, turn to the right to reach a large plate leading into some buildings.

Progress from this location and then to the left. You’ll find some small platforms and then a final one that will be underneath the region chest.