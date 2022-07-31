How to get Numemon in Digimon Survive

Numemon is one of the first monsters you will come across as you play through Digimon Survive’s story. Even better, it’s also a Champion Digimon, which is one evolution level higher than the Rookie Digimon you’re likely familiar with before this point. Because of this, Numemon is a valuable potential recruit in the early stages of the game. It’s also useful for its strong Vertical Movement, large health pool, and good elemental damage.

How to befriend Numemon

To befriend Numemon, you’ll need to negotiate with one during a battle. Your earliest opportunity to do this is in Chapter 2 of the story, at the Free battle area outside the school. Numemon’s negotiation is a bit different from most other monsters’ in the game, though. Usually these dialogues involve a Digimon asking you a series of questions, but Numemon seems to be unable to talk, and instead communicates through body language. Your goal is to respond in ways that make Numemon feel comfortable, which in this case seems to involve being gentle but firm. If you’d rather skip the guesswork, though, the best answers to each possible question are as follows:

Prompt Best response (The monster bends forward, scowling at you.) [Mimic his posture.] (The monster is staring in fascinated confusion.) [Stare right back.] (The monster is trying to say something.) [Give it some food.] (The monster just stands there.) [Gesture.] (The monster looks warily in this direction.) [Prepare to fight.] (The monster seems interested in what the humans are saying.) [Talk to him slowly.] (The monster shakes his head as he starts to leave.) [Speak kindly to him.]

Once you answer enough questions correctly, you’ll be presented with the choice to either ask for items or befriend Numemon. Although the latter option comes with a chance of failure, you still have the option to repeat the Free Battle as many times as you want.