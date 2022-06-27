How to get off to good starts in F1 22

Formula 1 racers need to be on their game at every point of a race, but the start of every event is a pivotal time. Good starts can lead to pulling away from drivers that are behind you, as well as putting a rider into a solid position to get a top spot in a race. Much like in the real-life Formula 1, F1 22 drivers must also get off to good starts.

But how exactly can you get a good start to each race in F1 22? Let’s go over the controls that you should know.

How to get good starts

To get a good start, there are a number of things to keep in mind. It is important to be able to get up high speeds quickly, and a lot of that has to do with getting the revolutions per minute (RPM) of the vehicle’s engine up to an ideal figure.

In order to do all of this, keep a two-button combo in the back of your mind. At the starting line of the track, press and hold A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). Then, to get the RPM up, hold down on RT (for Xbox and PlayStation), while still pressing on A/X.

There is one last piece to consider when trying to get a good start. You’ll need to quickly shift up in gears, immediately upon moving at the start of the race. If you don’t do so, you’ll be stuck at a lower speed at the start of the race. This will cause you to lose momentum, and time, which can allow opposing drivers to get past you on the track. Shift up quickly, ideally up to 5-7, depending on the layout of the track, and make sure to be cognizant of the first turn. Do that, and you should be on the path to a solid race.