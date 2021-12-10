How to get Ophiotauros Leather in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll be trying to find multiple resources throughout your time in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, especially if you’re trying to level up your Disciple of Hand profession. A notably valuable resource is Ophiotaurus Leather. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best ways to find Ophiotaurus Leather in Final Fantasy XIV.

You have a few ways to go about locating Ophiotaurus Leather. A straightforward method to do this is locate Ophiotauros. You can find these creatures in Elpis, in the northwest part of the map on Ethoseletikos Boreas, at coordinates (X:14.8, Y:8.2). These creatures have a chance to drop their leather, but it won’t always happen. You might be better off exploring the other methods, especially if you really need to find the leather.

Alternatively, you can find the Gemstone Trader in Elpis to trade in your Bicolor Gemstones. The Gemstone Trader in Elpis is at coordinates (X:24.4, Y:23.5). They will exchange one Ophiotauros leather for two Bicolor Gemstones. You can earn multiple Bicolor Gemstones by completing FATEs throughout the Endwalker region.

The last way you can find Ophiotauros leather is by purchasing it from the marketboard. The exact amount of money you have to pay to buy it will vary based on your server’s demand for it.