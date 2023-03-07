The Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV gives access to a wide range of weapons you can add to your growing collection and armory. You’ll need to track down a particular resource if you want to locate these weapons, and it might take some time to reach this point while playing the game. It all comes down to having enough Orthos aetherpool grips, the currency you’ll need to exchange for these weapons. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Orthos aetherpool grips in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Orthos aetherpool grips in Final Fantasy XIV

The way you go about obtaining Orthos aetherpool grips is specific. You’ll need to unlock the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon, which you can do after you’ve completed the Endwalker campaign and clear at least floor level 50 for the Palace of the Dead Deep Dungeon. After you’ve done those tasks, speak with Koh Rabntah to work through the Delve into Myth series of quests and unlock the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon.

The next step is to work through this ever-changing Dungeon and reach at least floor 30. When you reach this point in the Deep Dungeon, and your character’s Orthos aetherpool arm and armor strength has reached at least +10, feel free to make your way to the synthesis node in Mor Dhona at coordinates (X:34.9, Y:19.) to receive your Orthos aetherpool grip. However, by making this choice, your aetherpool armor and armor will go down by 10 points in the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon, potentially making your next visit to this Dungeon much more challenging.

The synthesis node is also where you can exchange your Orthos aetherpool grips for acquiring the various Orthos aetherpool weapons for your characters in Final Fantasy XIV.