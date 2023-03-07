There are more Manderville weapons for you to make in Final Fantasy XIV. You’re going to need a new set of materials to create the second series of weapons, which means you’ll need to go about unlocking this rare material and adding it to your resource collection. Thankfully, receiving it is similar to the previous method, so you should already be familiar with it. The material you need to find for this set of weapons is called chunks of complementary chondrite. Here’s what you need to know about how to get chunks of complementary chondrite in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find chunks of complementary chondrite in Final Fantasy XIV

Before you can find chunks of complementary chondrite, ensure you’re caught up on the Shomehow Further Hildibrand Adventures quest series and complete The Spectacle of Inspection and Generational Bonding. Once those have been completed, make your way over to Rads-at-Han at coordinates (X:12.0, Y:7.1), and speak with Gerolt about working on the next series of Manderville Weapons. He’ll ask you to wait at a specific spot, and then you’ll have the chance to earn chunks of complementary chondrite.

You can acquire chunks of complementary chondrite by speaking with the NPC named Jubrunnah at coordinates (X:12.1, Y:10.9) in Radz-at-Han. Like the Manderium Meteorite, Jubrunnah will sell you the Complementary Chondrite material, and you’ll need three. Each chunk costs 500 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, which you can acquire by completing various raids or dungeons in your Duty Finder. Once you have 500, speak with Jubrunnah.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final step is to make your way to Gerolt at coordinates (X:12.1, Y:7.1), and you can complete the Well-oiled quest, unlocking your next Manderville weapon. Make sure to unequip your Manderville weapon before speaking with Gerolt.