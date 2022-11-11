Unlock requirements and level range for Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

The wait is over — Final Fantasy XIV players have finally glimpsed the third Deep Dungeon to be added to the game in patch 6.35, Eureka Orthos. Two visuals of Eureka Orthos were shown off in the 74th Producer’s Live Letter, subject to change as it is still under development as of this writing. Most prominently, they appear to feature Allagan technology in the dungeon’s environments. Here is what we know about Eureka Orthos.

Related: How to unlock Heaven-on-High in Final Fantasy XIV

Requirements needed to unlock Eureka Orthos

Image via Square Enix

Players will need to have completed the Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker,” and to have cleared floor 50 of the Palace of the Dead, the first Deep Dungeon to be released in Final Fantasy XIV. Eureka Orthos is the first Deep Dungeon to be released since the Stormblood expansion and will require players to be level 81 in order to queue for it.

How Eureka Orthos will work in Final Fantasy XIV

Like its predecessors, players will be given the option to run it in a party of up to four people or to do it solo. There will be nine floors in a typical floorset, followed by a final boss on the last floor. Progress will be saved between floorsets, and wiping in a floor will require players to start from the beginning.

As with all Deep Dungeons, Eureka Orthos will feature an independent leveling system, meaning that the levels that players gain in the dungeon will not translate to their levels outside of it. All players will begin the Deep Dungeon instance at level 81, no matter what level their jobs are, and will slowly gain access to their level 81 to 90 skill pool as they fight their way through the instance, gaining EXP by killing the mobs that spawn throughout the floor.

Your equipped gear and stats will not matter, as you will gain stats as you progress through Eureka Orthos, similar to the Aetherpool Armor and Aetherpool Arm that Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High have. Does that mean you can enter the instance with no gear equipped? Absolutely.