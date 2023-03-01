Sons of the Forest has plenty of caves for you to explore. You can find many items inside them, such as 3D Printers. However, a lot of players have been unable to figure out how to get out of the Shovel cave in Sons of the Forest, as they can not find an exit. But don’t worry; the process is pretty simple, and we are going to explain it to you in detail.

How to exit the Shovel cave in Sons of the Forest

If you haven’t entered the cave yet to acquire the Shovel, you need to first get your hands on some explosives. You can find Frag Grenades or C4 Explosives at different spots in the forest, so make sure you have a couple of them stored in your inventory. Next, you will need the Rebreather and Rope Gun to make your way to the end of the cave.

Once you have successfully made it to the Shovel inside the cave, you will notice that you can not go forward. Unlike other caves, which offer a second pathway to reach the exit, the Shovel cave requires you to return to the entrance. But when you’re going back, a mutant will appear on the wall and block your way. This is a tough mutant, so your melee attacks won’t work on it, even if you have the Katana in your hands. Instead, you need to use explosives against it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember we talked about grabbing some explosives before heading inside the cave? Now is the time to use them. But if you are already inside the cave while reading this guide, you must look around for containers near the mutant. Inside these containers, you will find a couple of Frag Grenades. To use them, open your inventory and access the briefcase on the right side. Equip the Frag Grenades from there, and blow the mutant up with them. Once done, you will be able to make your way outside.