How to get Patamon in Digimon Survive

Where can you get the adorable Patamon in Digimon Survive? Patamon is part of the original cast of Digimon in the first Digimon Adventure anime, which includes the most iconic characters in the franchise. Among the original Digimon in the show is the mascot Agumon, who returns as the partner to the main protagonist in Digimon Survive. Several other Digimon from Adventure returns for Survive as well, and they all can be recruited to join you, including Patamon.

Where is Patamon in Digimon Survive?

Screenshot via Gamepur

Patamon will start potentially showing up in Free Battles starting around Part 3. Free Battles are optional fights that you can anticipate in Digimon Survive. You can select Free Battles only when looking at the World Map, and they serve to help you level up your Digimon partners.

There is a possibility to encounter Patamon earlier in the game by meeting him in fights you discover with your phone camera. While in first-person and exploring areas, you can use your camera to spot distortions. Interacting with these distortions will give you a free item or have a shadowy figure pop out. Choosing to fight the shadowy figure will lead to a fight with some enemy Digimon. You can face Patamon in these fights, but he is very rare.

How to recruit Patamon

When you face a Patamon in battle, you can recruit him by talking. There is a “Talk” option on the menu of every fight that allows you to have a conversation with enemy Digimon. The enemy Digimon will ask you some questions; if you give them answers they want to hear, you can recruit them at the end of the conversation. Enemy Digimon will often only ask three questions, and there’s a bar above them that shows how satisfied they are with your answers.

You don’t have to worry if you fail to recruit Patamon in this first battle. There are many Patamon in the wild that you can face again. Below is a table with the best responses to give him when talking: