Where to find Remy’s Lost Recipe Books in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking is a large part of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and nobody knows how to cook quite like Remy. This little rat is a master chef with his own restaurant in the valley. Unfortunately, thanks to The Forgetting, he has forgotten some of his favorite recipes and needs your help to remember them. He jotted down the recipes in a few different books but doesn’t remember where they are. Here is where you can find Remy’s Lost Recipe Books in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Remy’s Recipe Book quest

After unlocking Remy, bringing him to the valley, and opening his restaurant, you will need to work on leveling up his Friendship Level. When his Friendship Level reaches level four, you will unlock the quest called Remy’s Recipe Book. During this quest, he will ask you to track down Mickey to learn where Remy’s recipe books are. Afterward, you will get a memory that reveals three images, each showing a dig site where a Recipe Book is located.

Remy’s first Recipe Book

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the Recipe Books can be found in the Peaceful Valley. Provided you haven’t moved any objects in the area, the picture should be pretty clear. The dig site is next to the staircase leading up from Dazzle Beach. You can tell thanks to the small bit of stairs and Goofy’s house in the background.

Remy’s second Recipe Book

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Recipe Book is found deep within the Mystical Cave. You may remember this area if you solved the puzzles leading down to the Orb of Power. If not, you will need to complete that quest first and unlock Ursula. Head down into the Mystical Cave to where the cooking puzzle is. The Recipe Book can be seen sticking out of the ground next to the cooking station.

Remy’s third Recipe Book

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Recipe Book is also pretty easy to locate. Make your way to Dazzle Beach. The part of the beach you are looking for may look similar to the bridge, but it is actually the dock. The dig site can be found in the sand next to the dock. Once you have all three of the books, you can take them back to Remy.