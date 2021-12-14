How to get Personal Touch in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

You’re going to find you need to collect several ingredients throughout The Dawning event in Destiny 2 to complete many of the baked good recipes you have to deliver. Personal Touch is one of the many ingredients you need to collect, and you’ll need it if you want to bake the Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne’s Falcon, Louis, and the Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can get the Personal Touch ingredient in Destiny 2 and how to best farm it.

Personal Touch is an ingredient that only drops when you defeat an enemy by using a Melee attack. You have to use the Melee attack on your Guardian. We recommend making sure you stay close to your target and using a weapon you’re comfortable with to lower their health enough before using your Melee strike. If you have the option, go with using a Shotgun, Auto Rifle, or a Hand Cannon to lower the enemy’s health before taking them out. If you do not use a Melee strike, you won’t have a chance for the Personal Touch ingredient to drop.

When you have enough Personal Touch ingredients in your inventory, you’ll be ready ot craft the Eliksni Birdseed and Lavender Ribbon Cookies. These are all of the ingredients you need for those two recipes.

Eliksni Birdseed

1 Ether Cane

1 Personal Touch

15 Essence of Dawning

You need to deliver this item to Louis, Hawthorne’s Falcon. You can find them in the Tower, close to the Bazaar, nearby Ikora.

Lavender Ribbon Cookies

1 Vex Milk

1 Personal Touch

15 Essence of Dawning

The Lavender Ribbon Cookies go to Saint-14. You can find him in the Tower, in the location’s hanger.