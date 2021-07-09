How to get Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 means players in Pokémon Go have a full weekend to celebrate the mobile game during a massive virtual event where plenty of rare and legendary Pokémon will appear throughout it. If you’re keen on acquiring certain Pokémon to your collection that you’ve been hunting for the past few years, now is the time to do it. An exclusive Pokémon available for every player who purchases the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket is Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star. These will be costumed Pikachus that you will have to choose when the event starts, and once you pick the other, the only way to obtain them both is if another trainer trades with you.

The opportunity to pick between Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star will be when working your way through the Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2021. This Special Research becomes available on the day the event arrives in your region. Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is happening from July 17 to 18, starting at 10 AM to 6 PM both days in your time zone. You’ll have to wait for it to arrive in your local time zone to begin your adventure.

Both of these Pikachus will be able to learn special moves based on their costume. The Pikachu Rock Star will learn the charged move meteor mash, and the Pikachu Pop Star will be able to learn draining kiss. You want to make your choice between the two based on what charged move you want Pikachu to know. Your choice in Pikachu also determines the special pose your avatar can make. The Pikachu Rock Star gives you the rockin’ pose, and Pikachu Pop Star gives you the iconic pose. Data mining group Pokéminers were able to find out what those poses look like, giving you a small preview before you make the big decision.

Some New Clothing and new Poses were just added and a new type of Avatar Customisation called "Face Stickers".



We aren't sure how these new items work but sounds interesting. pic.twitter.com/gYr41m2d6W — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) July 8, 2021

You can only make one decision, so make sure to pick your favorite costumed Pikachu and avatar pose. Hopefully, another trainer is kind enough to trade with you their costumed Pikachu so you can complete the set.