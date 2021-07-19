How to pit in F1 2021

Unless you are doing a quick five-lap race, chances are that you will need to pit at some point in F1 2021. Pit stops can be made of a variety of reasons, including adding fuel, fixing any damage on the vehicle, or changing the tyres (yes, that’s how it is spelled) of the car. But before you can make a pit stop in F1 2021, you should know how to inform your crew that a stop is being made, and what to do once you actually make the pit stop. Here’s what you need to do.

To pit in F1 2021, you should first call the team and inform them that you will be making a stop. To do this, press RB (for Xbox) or R1 (for PlayStation) if you are using the pre-set options to pull up the call options for your team. Press the option that indicates that you will box, or in plain English, pit after the current lap.

Once you’ve done that, you will need to keep an eye out for where the box stop is on the track. If you have the Dynamic Racing Line assist on, you should be able to see an indicator line on the track that shows you where to go to pit. This line will be in blue, as opposed to the red, yellow, and green lines that pop up on the track.

Second, you will need to ensure that you slow down once you enter the pit, and then ensure that you leave promptly upon finishing the fixes to your car. Again, this can be solved pretty quickly with aptly named Pit and Pit Release assists. With these assists turned on, your vehicle will automatically slow down upon reaching the pit lane, and then immediately leave once the stop has ended.

If you don’t have these assists on, you’ll need to make sure that you do both on your own.