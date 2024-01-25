How to Get Precious Entrails & What They’re Used for in Palworld

Recommended Videos

While exploring the massive map in Palworld, players will come across all sorts of creatures to capture and materials to gather for crafting and building in their base. Some resources are rarer and more valuable than others, and Precious Entrails is one of the most sought-after.

While expanding their base and Pal collection in Palworld, players will amass a huge stockpile of resources and materials. Most of these will be from their efficient farming setups, but some can come from the other activities they’ll discover as they explore the world. With so much to do, it’s difficult to track down and find items such as Precious Entrails. However, we’ve been taking notes and know exactly where they come from.

How Do You Get Precious Entrails in Palworld?

Players can get Precious Entrails by defeating or capturing boss Pals that roam the world and Dungeons. These are the Pals with icons on the map for players to track. They’re all huge and rather difficult to battle, but every single one of them has the potential to drop Precious Entrails when beaten.

The number of Precious Entrails players can earn by defeating these Pals varies wildly. For example, we only picked up one from defeating two boss Pals, but other players report getting up to eight from a single Pal.

Precious Entrails are described as Pal heart that has been removed from the body but never stops beating. To us, this makes the boss Pals of Palworld seem even more powerful because their hearts never give up, even if we defeat their bodies. It could also indicate that Pals are immortal since their hearts don’t stop and that their hearts act as souls that revive them. This would contextualize the infinitely respawning boss Pals in the world.

What Do You Do With Precious Entrails in Palworld?

The only use for Precious Entrails in Palworld is to be sold to merchants. This is the same as Ruby, another rare resource players can get in Palworld. Players can get 850 Gold for every Precious Entrails they sell, which can rack up to a considerable amount of cash if players have been farming the item for a few hours. Note that more uses for this item may be added to Palworld in a future update.

How to Farm Precious Entrails in Palworld

To farm Precious Entrails in Palworld, players need to find boss Pals close to fast travel points they have unlocked. These boss Pals need to be at a level the player can beat, such as Chillet. All players must do is fast travel to the boss Pal, defeat or capture it, return to their base and wait 30 minutes or so, then repeat the process.

Players could also fast travel around the game’s world, beating a few different boss Pals in a farming route. This would provide the best chance of getting a clutch of Precious Entrails to sell to a Merchant. We’ve found that having a strong party of Pals and weapons and a character at least two levels above the boss Pal is a great way to make light work of any of the larger Pals roaming the world.

