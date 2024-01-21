How to Get Ruby & What it’s Used for in Palworld

Recommended Videos

There are what seems like hundreds of items in Palworld for players to collect, refine, and eventually use to craft all the automation they’ll need to become the strongest tamer in the world. However, some items, such as the Ruby, are meant for a different purpose.

In Palworld, players are given the ability to capture creatures called Pals and the instruction to build a base. From there, they’ll develop what will end up being a small city filled with Pals completing various tasks for the player so they can focus on Dungeon crawling and beating bosses. But there are items, such as the Ruby, that don’t fall into the automation grind and should instead be coveted as some of the rarest and most precious resources in the game.

How to Get Ruby in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Ruby in Palworld, players must either find it in chests or pick it up as loot drops from defeated Pals. We found Ruby in the Falls Mineshaft location shown above. It’s where Fenglope spawns, but players should be able to move behind it while it’s distracted and grab the Ruby from the chest if they’re quick.

Ruby is also an incredibly rare drop from Direhowl, Relaxaurus, and Vanwyrm. However, it’s such a rare drop that we don’t believe it’s worth trying to farm from Pals. Instead, it’s better to seek out known sources such as the one we’ve outlined. Those same chests can also spawn in Dungeons for players to grab once they’ve defeated the bosses inside.

What is Ruby Used for in Palworld?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only use for Ruby in Palworld is to be sold to a Merchant for 500 Gold. The best one for players to use is the Small Settlement Merchant, which can be found in the Small Settlement location close to the early region of the game.

We recommend taking all Ruby to this Merchant because that Gold can be used to buy items that will make progression through the various Pal Box upgrades so much faster. There’s no reason to try to get everything legitimately when a Merchant can sell the rarest items.

Any players hoping to make the most of their time in Palworld should be reading our complete guide. It’s packed with every useful guide we’ve written to help players regardless of how many dozens of hours they’ve managed to sink into the game.