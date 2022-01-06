How to get Pumpkin Potage in Final Fantasy XIV

Disciples of the Hand have been getting a nod in the most recent expansion for Final Fantasy XIV , Endwalker. The Pumpkin Potage is a new level 90 Culinarian dish that offers +8% to critical hit, vitality, and determination, along with the standard food experience buff and timers.

If you’re interested in simply getting the meal, you can expect to pay around 5,000 gil per stew from the marketplace. If you’re looking to craft the Pumpkin Potage, you’ll need to brace for a bit of gathering before the payout at the end.

The Pumpkin Potage recipe requires the following ingredients:

Giant Pumpkin (x1)

Potent Spice (x1)

Northern Sea Salt (x2)

Ovibos Milk (x1)

Alien Onion (x1)

Ambrosial Water (x1)

Fire Cluster (x3)

Water Cluster (x3)

All ingredients combined result in 3 Pumpkin Potage items.

Of the ingredients, the Giant Pumpkin itself may be a bit of a head-scratcher. Players will need to trade 15 Purple Crafters’ Scrips for a singular Giant Pumpkin, from any scrip exchange. Players with a high-level Culinarian have likely been stacking purple scrips already, making the cost a minor note.

Ovibos Milk can be purchased from the Endwalker cities: Old Sharlayan, Radz-at-Han, and Garlemald. All other items can be gathered from harvesting, logging, and quarrying, although mostly from the Endwalker territories.