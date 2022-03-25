In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, your goal is to save the Wonderlands from the evil Dragon Lord. Although this is your primary goal, you also want to receive the best and highest quality loot possible in the game. The only way to receive the best loot is to take on the hardest enemies and fight bosses. These bosses won’t always drop rare loot, but you can influence your chances. In this guide, we cover how to get rare drops in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Rare drops in Wonderlands all come down to your Loot Luck. You can find your Loot Luck stat on your Hero’s Stats underneath the Skills tab in your Aura Menu. Every character has a base Loot Luck stat when they start a campaign. However, you can increase it as you discover Luck Dice. These are hidden collectibles you can find throughout the Wonderlands. When you find them, they drop a small amount of loot and increase your Loot Luck chance with each one.

If you’re looking for the best drops in Wonderlands, you’ll need to defeat the bosses, take on badasses, or progress through the Chaos Dungeon. Defeating regular enemies won’t give you the best gear as you reach the later part of the game and enter the endgame.