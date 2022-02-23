How to get Renewal Grasps in Destiny 2

The Renewal Grasps exotic in Destiny 2 will be one your want to go out of your way to find. Although, having it roll and appear does come down to a bit of luck. There are a handful of ways you can go about looting a Renewal Grasps, and it does appear in specific areas of the game. In this guide, we cover how to get the Renewal Grasps exotic in Destiny 2 and how it works.

How to get Renewal Grasps

There are two ways you can go about potentially finding the Renewal Grasps. The first is running through The Witch Queen expansion campaign on Legendary difficulty. In Legendary difficulty, the enemies will be much more aggressive, and you’ll find yourself trying to survive overwhelming ends. Therefore, you want to make sure you enter this difficulty with a well-equipped Fireteam and prepare for encounters you did not face during the Normal difficulty.

The second method is to wait for the Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors to have the chance to drop exotic items. When they do, the Renewal Grasps have an opportunity to appear in the loot table, and you’ll want to jump into these opportunities.

Renewal Grasps abilities

The Renewal Grasps gauntlets use the Depths of Duskfield ability. This ability give your Duskfield grenades a much larger effect radius. Any ally within your Duskfield will take reduced damage, and targets within it will deal decreased damage.