The items scattered all over Final Fantasy XIV can be found in several locations, and narrowing down where you can find an item is half the battle. Once you know where to go, it’s only a matter of time before you add it to your collection. For those trying to unlock the Alkonost mount, you will need three Resplendent Feathers. In this guide, we’ll cover how to get Resplendent Feathers in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can find these in treasure maps. They will be in the final room you visit, and they will be inside the chest as a reward. The treasure map you want to look for is the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps. You’ll want to bring a full party to handle the waves of enemies that appear during this event. When you reach the final encounter, the last chance has a chance to drop as a reward for you. You’ll want to make sure you operate with your teammates to make the most of these endeavors, and you can survive the hordes of enemies you’ll be fighting.

We recommend acquiring as many TimeWorn Kumbhiraskin Maps as possible, which you can find in several level 90 resource nodes or fishing spots in the Endwalker region.