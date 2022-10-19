As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect dozens of different materials that you can use to craft items. These items can be used to decorate your home and the valley as well as help you complete quests. One of the more random materials you can obtain is Rich Soil. While it may seem like it is the same as regular Soil, it is much rarer. Below, we will show you how to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rich Soil is a material that was added alongside the Scar’s Kingdom update. While you might not use it very often, it is required to craft both the Miracle Growth Elixir and the Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir. If you look at the foraging section of the collections menu, it will tell you that Rich Soil can be found everywhere in the valley. Not the most useful hint when it comes to tracking the material down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain Rich Soil, you simply need to do some gardening. You don’t even need to have a resident assigned to the gardening role with you to obtain the item. Just start planting some vegetables around the valley and wait for them to grow. Each time you harvest a crop, you will have a small chance of getting Rich Soil to come out of the ground with it.

Despite the process of getting Rich Soil being rather simple, it can prove to be time-consuming since you need to do a lot of gardening. The fastest way to obtain Rich Soil is to start planting large Wheat farms. You can purchase Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow and they only take a few minutes to grow. Planting a large number of these seeds and harvesting them is the fastest way currently to get large amounts of Rich Soil. Hang on to the Rich Soil to use it during quests like the Nature & Nurture quest given to you by Scar.