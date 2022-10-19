Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar’s Kingdom patch notes – less angry Donald, extra recipes, and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley lets you live amongst lots of Disney heroes and villains, and the cast keeps growing with every major update. Scar’s Kingdom is the latest addition to the life-sim game, and it brings a whole bunch of bug fixes and improvements with it.

Highlights include fixes for character quests and behaviors. Namely, Donald Duck will have fewer tantrums now. Meanwhile, Mickey has an extra cracker recipe for players to pick up at his house. In fact, there are all sorts of new snacks to whip up with this update. The list includes Jam Waffles, Red Fruit Pie, and Root Beer to wash it all down.

Developer Game Loft has released the patch notes, and you can see the full list below. There’s a lot to keep you busy while you await the Toy Story content coming this fall.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar’s Kingdom Update Path Notes

Top Fixes

Improved stability & performance on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Improved Founder’s Pack item granting in player mailboxes. This should help resolve some issues which have persisted. The team will continue to investigate additional fixes if any players continue to encounter issues.

Improved Cloud Save system. In the case of a Cloud Save conflict, players will now be prompted by an in-game pop-up to select which save file they would like to sync with. A screenshot is included later in these patch notes.

Reduced the intensity of lightning storms flashes.

Fixed an issue which prevented players picking up the light bulb in WALL-E’s house.

Stone Soup is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on “The Spirits of Nature” quest.

Fixed Memory Pieces that spawned within the counter in Scrooge’s Store.

Wild crops (mushrooms, spices, etc.) will now respawn in a different place every morning. This means that crops spawning in inaccessible areas will not remain inaccessible and will respawn in a new location every day.

Rain will now properly water plants.

Improved the zone within which ‘The Honored Place’ registers in “The Ceremony” quest.

Improvements & Optimization

Optimized textures on PlayStation 4.

Reduced the intensity of lightning storms flashes.

Improved interior lighting.

Mickey, Merlin & Goofy went shopping and redecorated their homes!

Improved Furniture Edit Mode controls for controllers.

Optimized audio to reduce file sizes.

Various performance optimizations across all platforms.

Improved the performance of large gardens.

Reduced the number of mushrooms required for Merlin’s quests.

Adjusted the placement of some floating islands in the sky.

Campfires are now craftable.

Improvements and optimizations to Sunlit Plateau trees.

Reworded some quest objectives to make them more clear.

Improved the navigation of water characters between bodies of water.

Water characters are more likely to be drawn to the player when standing near a shore.

Donald Duck has finally found his land-legs, reducing how long his tantrums last.

Water characters will now be able to swim behind Skull Rock instead of having to go inland to get from one side of the beach to the other.

Fixed a lag spike that occurred when it started raining.

Rebalanced wood spawns in the different biomes to make it easier to get various types of wood.

Inventory will now stay open while opening item and motif bags.

Improved clarity for which Realms have been unlocked and which still need to be unlocked in the castle.

Bug Fixes

Quest Progression (By Quest Giver)

Anna (Frozen Realm)

Elsa

Elsa will now remain outside until you have the pickaxe upgrade to deal with the ice crystals.

Fixed a blocker during the “Follow Elsa to explore the Ice Cavern” objective.

Fixed an issue which prevented players picking up the Orange Crest in Elsa’s Cavern.

Fish pie is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the “What Home Feels Like” quest.

Maui

Fixed an issue which prevented players from fishing near the raft on Skull Rock.

Maui will no longer get stuck after breaking the sea debris in the “A Tale of Stone and Fire” quest.

Mickey

Mickey has an extra cracker recipe in his house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the “Foodception” quest.

Mickey will now wait for the player in his house during his initial gardening quest.

Minnie

Minnie has an extra flowerpot in her house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the “Language of Flowers” quest.

The clock tower will now be recognized by Minnie without having to create another.

Moana

Mother Gothel

Fixed instances of the key being inaccessible in the Glade of Trust.

The dawn fragment is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the “Restoring the Sunstone” quest.

Scrooge

Catfish can be found near the docks on Dazzle Beach for players who are stuck on the “What’s Bad for Business” quest.

WALL-E

Global

Fixed instances of characters not being able to talk to one another during “listen” objectives.

Inaccessible Object and Memory Piece Fixes (By Location)

Scrooge’s Store Counter

Elsa’s Cavern

Merlin’s Dreamlight Library

Angled table in Mickey’s House

Prince Eric’s Castle

Ursula’s House

Peaceful Meadow

Frosted Heights

Floating island in the Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Objects stuck in medium-sized forest rocks

Objects stuck in crafting tables

Furniture Edit Mode

Meals, seeds and flowers can now properly be placed on tables.

Player house doors will no longer block certain objects like radios.

Tableware can now be selected properly when placed on a table.

Chessboard can now be selected properly when placed on a table.

Furniture placed near the bridge in the Plaza can now be selected properly.

Furniture in the Elephant Graveyard in the Sunlit Plateau can now be selected properly.

Objects placed on the stall can now be selected properly.

Furniture placed near the Mystical Cave entrance can now be selected properly.

Fixed issues picking up ceiling items.

Maui’s Island can now be selected properly.

Other Bug Fixes

Improved Founder’s Pack item granting in player mailboxes. This should help resolve some issues which have persisted. The team will continue to investigate additional fixes if any players continue to encounter issues.

Improved Cloud Save system. In the case of a Cloud Save conflict, players will now be prompted by the following in-game pop-up to select which save file they would like to sync with. Please note, “Yyy” in the below screenshot represents the field where your avatar’s name will appear.

