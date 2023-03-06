How to get rid of bounty in Arcane Odyssey

In Roblox Arcane Odyssey, every seafaring adventure has two Renown stats presented on a single spectrum: fame and bounty. As one would expect, fame is a positive aspect granted to those courageous and generous enough to help those in need and defeat the wrongdoers. Conversely, rapscallions will likely amass a high bounty as they perform adverse deeds, such as stealing loot from chests in neutral towns with friendly NPCs. For instance, we lost 1,000 fame by robbing three Galleons from a chest inside the Grand Navy’s HQ, causing our title to fall from “Hero” to “Protector.”

Removing bounty in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

If you have a high bounty that is causing you from interacting with certain NPCs in Roblox Arcane Odyssey, consider getting rid of it by visiting the Syndicate Receptionist inside the underground base of Whitesummit, next to The Stepstones. As their name suggests, the Syndicate Receptionist works for the Assassin Syndicate, the faction that controls the snowy island. Unless you are a member of this faction or have a high Bounty already, we do not recommend visiting this location unless you are ready for an unfriendly welcome. We attempted to speak to the Receptionist but were quickly met with hostility as the guards tore the place apart while trying to annihilate us.

Combat logging is an alternate way to clear your bounty in Roblox Arcane Odyssey, which involves leaving the game while in combat. However, this method will force you to pay a fine in Galleons. As a result, this approach is only recommended if you have surplus funds to spend.

Removing fame in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

On the other hand, you can remove your fame in Roblox Arcane Odyssey by heading to Silverhold, south of Palo Town. Head to the island’s west side and talk to the Visitor Receptionist to pay the fee to clear your fame. As noted above, you can also do hostile acts such as stealing from settlements to quickly decrease your Renown and lose the fame you have earned.