How to get rid of Fia’s hug HP debuff in Elden Ring

Upon arriving at Elden Ring’s hub area of Roundtable Hold, you’ll meet Fia, an NPC who will ask if you would like to be held. Hugs are nice, so it’s only natural you might agree to this. While hugging her does give you the useful Poise item, Baldachin’s Blessing, Fia’s hug also debuffs your HP by roughly 5%. Additionally, the debuff won’t go away on its own. Here’s how to identify it, and how to get rid of it.

You’ll know you have the debuff if you see a red square under your HP, FP, and Stamina bars. While it’s active, your HP is capped at 95% of its maximum. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to get rid of. All you have to do is use the Baldachin’s Blessing item Fia gives you during her hugs, and the debuff will go away. We recommend getting rid of the debuff right as you’re about to head into a boss fight. The Poise boost provided by Baldachin’s Blessing will help you out, and your HP will lose the 95% cap.

